East Side to receive $150 million Pearl-like development

The 8-acre Essex Modern City mixed-use development, in the struggling Denver Heights neighborhood just east of downtown, will include 80,000 square feet of creative office space. The 8-acre Essex Modern City mixed-use development, in the struggling Denver Heights neighborhood just east of downtown, will include 80,000 square feet of creative office space.

