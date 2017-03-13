Developers allowed to break ground on...

Developers allowed to break ground on towers in downtown, The

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The $142 million Frost Tower will be the first new office tower downtown since 1989. The 386-foot-tall building will offer about 460,000 square feet of class A office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 49 min Slappy McGee 43
if I have warrants, can I get an id (Aug '13) 6 hr Just Wondering 8
Military vehicles on trains 8 hr Curious 1
Who has jokes? 9 hr cristal 20
jessica rivas 10 hr justiceforwesley 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 10 hr Lady Ann Tiglao 43
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 17 hr Hey Tommy boy 7,806
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC