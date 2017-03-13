Developers allowed to break ground on towers in downtown, The
The $142 million Frost Tower will be the first new office tower downtown since 1989. The 386-foot-tall building will offer about 460,000 square feet of class A office space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|49 min
|Slappy McGee
|43
|if I have warrants, can I get an id (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|Just Wondering
|8
|Military vehicles on trains
|8 hr
|Curious
|1
|Who has jokes?
|9 hr
|cristal
|20
|jessica rivas
|10 hr
|justiceforwesley
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Lady Ann Tiglao
|43
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|17 hr
|Hey Tommy boy
|7,806
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC