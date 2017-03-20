Customer calls out store's inconsiderate employees
Dear Heloise: My Sound Off: Store employees so engrossed in conversations with each other and/or on cellphones that they seemingly don't have time to wait on me! I understand that employees are friends, and a parent may have kids calling after school and such, but employees should focus on the customer. I'm standing there waiting to pay at a counter, or need help with a question.
