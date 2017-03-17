Court Rules Texas Congressional Map Discriminates
A panel of federal judges ruled that three Texas congressional districts were drawn in 2011 to be intentionally discriminatory against minority voters. With any luck, the state of Texas might have slightly more fair congressional districts by the time of next year's elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|16 min
|Slappy McGee
|40
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Hey Tommy boy
|7,806
|Bi-car-tisanship: Democrat and Republican congr...
|6 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Texas road house
|11 hr
|Jana
|1
|family incest (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|La tranny from Ca...
|37
|looking for adult entertainment (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|Stain Remover
|7
|Who has jokes?
|23 hr
|mean
|19
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC