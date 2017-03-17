Court Rules Texas Congressional Map D...

Court Rules Texas Congressional Map Discriminates

A panel of federal judges ruled that three Texas congressional districts were drawn in 2011 to be intentionally discriminatory against minority voters. With any luck, the state of Texas might have slightly more fair congressional districts by the time of next year's elections.

