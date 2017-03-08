Converse will gain from annexation

Converse will gain from annexation

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Garbage is collected Nov. 30, 2015, in the Camelot II neighborhood after Bexar County and the city of San Antonio forged an agreement to start service in a particularly trashed portion of the Northeast Side neighborhood. Another development portends even better service for Camelot and the Glen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexicans get EVERYTHING free! (Aug '08) 7 hr mean 522
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... 8 hr mean 15
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 8 hr Hey Tommy boy 7,794
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 8 hr mean 29
Who has jokes? 11 hr The public offender 18
News Illegal immigrant 'shot dead pregnant 15-year-old' 11 hr Slapping Johnny D... 11
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) 11 hr The public offender 93
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC