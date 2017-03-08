Converse will gain from annexation
Garbage is collected Nov. 30, 2015, in the Camelot II neighborhood after Bexar County and the city of San Antonio forged an agreement to start service in a particularly trashed portion of the Northeast Side neighborhood. Another development portends even better service for Camelot and the Glen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans get EVERYTHING free! (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|mean
|522
|Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ...
|8 hr
|mean
|15
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Hey Tommy boy
|7,794
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|8 hr
|mean
|29
|Who has jokes?
|11 hr
|The public offender
|18
|Illegal immigrant 'shot dead pregnant 15-year-old'
|11 hr
|Slapping Johnny D...
|11
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|The public offender
|93
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC