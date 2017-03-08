Conklin to speak on - Christianity South of Border' at second Lenten Luncheon
Gabbi Conklin, daughter of the Rev. Gary and Gracie Conklin at Faith Lutheran Church, will speak on "Christianity South of the Border" for the second program in the Margaret Moser Memorial Lenten Luncheon series at St. Philip's Episcopal Church Tuesday, March 14. Lunch will be served by the women of Faith Lutheran from 11:30 a.m. until noon, with the program beginning by 12:05 and ending by 1 o'clock.
