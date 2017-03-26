Coming soon: Montreal-style bagels in Alamo Heights
They're coming with the arrival of Boss Bagel, a project from Brannon and Christie Soileau. Brannon Soileau is a veteran chef who recently retired as an instructor with the Culinary Institute of America-San Antonio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|2 hr
|pissy pants
|19
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|JordanGemme
|92
|Looking 4 rental house in Converse
|9 hr
|Jose Dryback
|9
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Jose Dryback
|7,791
|Support Your Local Bandidos Mc (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|The public offender
|168
|S.A. attorney's 'El Pendejo' Trump Fiesta medal...
|15 hr
|Stain Remover
|4
|Slappy McGee is la tranny from Califas who stil...
|Wed
|Stupid Green Gross
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC