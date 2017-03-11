Comal River in New Braunfels still cl...

Comal River in New Braunfels still closed due to low water

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A sign at Prince Solms Park in New Braunfels lets visitors know that the Comal River is closed. Recent rainfall has caused the river level to rise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... 4 hr L0LZ 1
family incest (Mar '13) 4 hr I know 35
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 5 hr Slapping Pappy 38
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... 6 hr L0LZ 20
News Distinct tattoo leads police to suspect in rest... 12 hr Jose Dryback 2
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 14 hr Mark 7,796
Real Incest/Taboo Talk in Leon Valley Sun Omg 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC