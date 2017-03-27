Collision with Church Bus, Pickup Leaves 13 Dead in TX
There are 1 comment on the FireHouse.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Collision with Church Bus, Pickup Leaves 13 Dead in TX. In it, FireHouse.com reports that:
Thirteen people have been killed as the result of a collision near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio, involving a large van ferrying New Braunfels church members back from a choir retreat. The accident occurred about 2 p.m. Wednesday when the van of seniors from First Baptist New Braunfels collided head-on with a Dodge pickup on Highway 83 in Uvalde County, MySanAntonio.com reported .
#1 4 hrs ago
typical white trash always driving drunk and putting other peoples lives in danger.and just watch that little trump supporter walk away without doing any prison time.
