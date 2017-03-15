Carvana Opens Car Vending Machine in ...

Carvana Opens Car Vending Machine in San Antonio

13 hrs ago Read more: The Auto Channel

Carvana, a leading eCommerce platform for buying used cars, announced today the opening of another one of its proprietary automated Car Vending Machines in San Antonio, Texas. Only the fourth of its kind in the country, Carvana's San Antonio Car Vending Machine introduces an exciting and unique pick-up experience for customers purchasing a car from the company online.

