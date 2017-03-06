Brooks City Base enlists development partner, kicks off plans for 75-acre industrial park
Brooks City Base has brought on a development partner to start digging into the fist phase of plans for a six-property industrial business park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|John
|7,786
|What if white people left the United States (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|Your neighbor
|70
|Looking 4 rental house in Converse
|8 hr
|Christine Dishman
|8
|CoWorker Creampie
|12 hr
|Dag
|1
|America without a President and our enemies kno...
|13 hr
|KevinKK
|15
|Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Morden
|52
|Mallory Hooper dead at 25? (Dec '13)
|Sun
|Biggirl
|61
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC