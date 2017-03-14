Bi-car-tisanship: Democrat and Republ...

Bi-car-tisanship: Democrat and Republican congressmen take road trip from Texas to Washington

13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Stranded in Texas on Tuesday by flight cancellations after snowstorms hit the East Coast, Reps. Beto O'Rourke and Hurd, a San Antonio Republican, and O'Rourke, an El Paso Democrat, decided to beat the blizzards by driving all the way from San Antonio to Washington -- and livestreaming the trip as an impromptu online town hall.

