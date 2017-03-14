Bi-car-tisanship: Democrat and Republican congressmen take road trip from Texas to Washington
Stranded in Texas on Tuesday by flight cancellations after snowstorms hit the East Coast, Reps. Beto O'Rourke and Hurd, a San Antonio Republican, and O'Rourke, an El Paso Democrat, decided to beat the blizzards by driving all the way from San Antonio to Washington -- and livestreaming the trip as an impromptu online town hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,802
|family incest (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|La tranny from Ca...
|37
|looking for adult entertainment (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|Stain Remover
|7
|Who has jokes?
|11 hr
|mean
|19
|Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Big 805
|257
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|13 hr
|Slappy McGee
|4
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mon
|Slapping Pappy
|38
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC