Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's best for this hot job

The Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of the country's hottest spots for jobs in the digital sector, according to a new study, but we're well behind Silicon Valley. The study , commissioned by the Interactive Advertising Bureau , says the 35th Congressional District - covering a narrow stretch along I-35 from Austin to San Antonio - ranks 13th among all U.S. districts for the number of digital jobs.

