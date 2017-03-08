After second release from ICE, suspect allegedly impregnated,
The 35-year-old man accused of shooting a pregnant teenager, killing her and the unborn child he had fathered, was released from custody by immigration agents about one month prior to impregnating the victim for the second time. Armando Garcia-Ramires, 35, faces two charges of capital murder in connection with Monday's shooting and remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $2 million bond.
