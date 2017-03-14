Advocates hope to end policy in Texas of jailing poor for unpaid fines
Amarillo resident Janet Blair-Cato lived on the edge of town, where she would rescue abandoned dogs often pit bulls, drawing animal control's attention. telling an officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|family incest (Mar '13)
|58 min
|The public offender
|36
|looking for adult entertainment (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|Stain Remover
|7
|Who has jokes?
|4 hr
|mean
|19
|Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Big 805
|257
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|5 hr
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|INFO GIRL
|7,797
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Mon
|Slapping Pappy
|38
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC