Advocates hope to end policy in Texas...

Advocates hope to end policy in Texas of jailing poor for unpaid fines

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Amarillo resident Janet Blair-Cato lived on the edge of town, where she would rescue abandoned dogs often pit bulls, drawing animal control's attention. telling an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
family incest (Mar '13) 58 min The public offender 36
looking for adult entertainment (Nov '13) 3 hr Stain Remover 7
Who has jokes? 4 hr mean 19
Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10) 4 hr Big 805 257
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... 5 hr Slappy McGee 4
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 8 hr INFO GIRL 7,797
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mon Slapping Pappy 38
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC