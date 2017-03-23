9 cool things to see and do this week in San Antonio
The husband-and-wife singer-songwriter duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst return with new songs from their fifth album, "Little Seeds," released in October. The latest chapter in their lives inspired powerful storytelling songs about Hearst's pregnancy, Trent's father being diagnosed with Alzheimer's and the death of a close friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bandido mc and Iron Order MC (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Nunyadambizniz
|469
|Lookin for drugs (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Alphanova888
|32
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|The Reporter
|7,842
|Military vehicles on trains
|17 hr
|Boxcar bob
|5
|Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|Garbage
|258
|Trump grand scale public assistance
|Sat
|true
|4
|Trumps so called health care was pulled out lol
|Fri
|Insider
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC