24 cool things to see and do in San Antonio on St. Patty's Day

12 hrs ago

Hosting its own version of South by Southwest and the biggest pre-Fiesta party going, the Texas Talent Musicians Association's fan fair is a lovefest that draws nearly 100,000 people from around the country for free concerts on five outdoor stages and a chance to get up close and personal with up and coming stars as well as the legends of the genre. More than 200 bands are participating, including Shelly Lares , La Tropa F, Flaco Jimenez, La Fiebre, Stefani Montiel, Raulito Navaira, Ruben Ramos, Tony Guerrero y La Sombra, Ricky Valenz and special guests from Mexico.

