Woman dies after pickup drives off Walmart parking lot, wrecks on
San Antonio police say one woman is dead following a traffic accident Saturday night, Feb. 18, 2017, at a Southeast Side Walmart. San Antonio police say one woman is dead following a traffic accident Saturday night, Feb. 18, 2017, at a Southeast Side Walmart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news....
|3 min
|Robert El Lee
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|8 min
|The Reporter
|7,625
|Who ratted on The Red and Gold (Bandidos) (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Ice
|32
|Deport Phillipinos
|3 hr
|Colleague
|9
|BREAKING NEWS: Melania Trump to be deported
|3 hr
|Scumsukker
|3
|Mallory Hooper dead at 25? (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|Truth
|60
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|13 hr
|White is fading
|124
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC