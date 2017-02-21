Where to Watch The Oscars in Austin

Whether you wait all year for this glamorous event or just tune in for the celebrities and the clothes, The Academy Awards is the film industry's biggest night of the year. Will Emma Stone win the Oscar for Best Actress? Will Jimmy Kimmel fall short as a host? And exactly how many awards is La La Land going to win? The answers to these questions are to be determined, so don't miss out on these eight Oscars watch parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.