Weird 22 mins ago 2:10 p.m.Woman suing Popeye's saying they served her flesh-eating screwworms
There are 1 comment on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from Saturday, titled Weird 22 mins ago 2:10 p.m.Woman suing Popeye's saying they served her flesh-eating screwworms. In it, WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg reports that:
A San Antonio woman is seeking damages in excess of $1 million after she says Popeye's served her food containing flesh-eating screwworms. According to the lawsuit, Karen Goode ate at the Popeye's on 506 S. W.W. White Road in San Antonio.
#1 15 hrs ago
As defense attorney for Popeye's I point out: Protein rich!
