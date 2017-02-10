Weird 22 mins ago 2:10 p.m.Woman suin...

Weird 22 mins ago 2:10 p.m.Woman suing Popeye's saying they served her flesh-eating screwworms

There are 1 comment on the WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg story from Saturday, titled Weird 22 mins ago 2:10 p.m.Woman suing Popeye's saying they served her flesh-eating screwworms.

A San Antonio woman is seeking damages in excess of $1 million after she says Popeye's served her food containing flesh-eating screwworms. According to the lawsuit, Karen Goode ate at the Popeye's on 506 S. W.W. White Road in San Antonio.

Newt G s Next Wife

Philadelphia, PA

#1 15 hrs ago
As defense attorney for Popeye's I point out: Protein rich!

San Antonio, TX

