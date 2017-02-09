Ways to make the most of your weekend in San Antonio

With producer/pop star Pharrell Williams in its corner for its last album, "Wanderlust," and a new hit song, "Better Man" from Taylor Swift, Little Big Town continues to show its wide crossover appeal. A new album, "Breaking," out this month is sure add to the band's growing list of hits such as "Girl Crush," "Day Drinking" and "Pontoon."

