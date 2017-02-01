Walnut Springs facilitator finalist for award
A Walnut Springs Elementary educator is one of three finalists for a statewide award based on her work as Facilitator of Learning and Innovation at the campus. Along with being named as a finalist for the High Impact Teacher of the Year award presented by the Texas Computer Education Association , Marisa Vickery has also been selected to present a session at the 2017 South by Southwest education festival in March.
