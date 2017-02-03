Valley working as whole to address issues
Dr. Leonel Vela, senior associate dean for education and academic affairs for UTRGV's School of Medicine, gives a tour on May 4, 2016, of the new Medical Education Building at the Edinburg campus. Dr. Leonel Vela, senior associate dean for education and academic affairs for UTRGV's School of Medicine, gives a tour on May 4, 2016, of the new Medical Education Building at the Edinburg campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|41 min
|Dunm
|59
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|The Reporter
|7,504
|face sitting
|1 hr
|Little Johnny aka...
|4
|Look at that BEANER biatch...
|9 hr
|Slappy mcgee
|4
|It's not Mexico wall......it will not be built ...
|16 hr
|Freedom of speech
|11
|Trump sad MF
|17 hr
|lol
|5
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|23 hr
|Little Johnny Da ...
|119
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC