Valley working as whole to address issues

Dr. Leonel Vela, senior associate dean for education and academic affairs for UTRGV's School of Medicine, gives a tour on May 4, 2016, of the new Medical Education Building at the Edinburg campus. Dr. Leonel Vela, senior associate dean for education and academic affairs for UTRGV's School of Medicine, gives a tour on May 4, 2016, of the new Medical Education Building at the Edinburg campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.