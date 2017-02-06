UT System plans to create biobank to advance medical research

The UT System is in the process of creating a biobank, a shared collection of medical data and tissue samples, with seven of its own academic institutions to use for medical research and scientific discovery. The UT System Health Biobank will join with the following seven academic and professional institutions in the UT System: UT Health Houston, UT Health San Antonio, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, UT Medical Branch, UT Southwestern, UT Health Northeast and UT Rio Grande Valley.

