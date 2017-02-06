UT System plans to create biobank to ...

UT System plans to create biobank to advance medical research

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

The UT System is in the process of creating a biobank, a shared collection of medical data and tissue samples, with seven of its own academic institutions to use for medical research and scientific discovery. The UT System Health Biobank will join with the following seven academic and professional institutions in the UT System: UT Health Houston, UT Health San Antonio, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, UT Medical Branch, UT Southwestern, UT Health Northeast and UT Rio Grande Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 54 min Trump thanks you 60
News Roundabout construction in downtown San Antonio... 1 hr ScottRAB 2
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr The Reporter 7,504
face sitting 3 hr Little Johnny aka... 4
Look at that BEANER biatch... 10 hr Slappy mcgee 4
It's not Mexico wall......it will not be built ... 18 hr Freedom of speech 11
Trump sad MF 19 hr lol 5
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC