U-Haul offering free storage for storm victims
Four U-Haul companies in Austin and San Antonio are offering 30 days of free storage for residents impacted by the recent Central Texas tornadoes. The severe storms, that spanned two tornadoes in southeast Williamson County, occurred late Sunday night.
