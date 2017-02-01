TX: San Antonio Chosen as 'Proving Ground' for Autonomous Vehicle Testing

Feb. 03--Senior research analyst Marc Alban sat behind the wheel of a Lincoln MKZ hybrid as it smoothly made figure-eight loops while maneuvering through the Southwest Research Institute's cone test track. "This one I've crept through real slowly and not hit anything," said Alban as the vehicle's steering wheel rolled back and forth, the car driving itself deftly through the narrow cone track at about 15 MPH.

