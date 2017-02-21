Two charged in San Antonio man's killing plead guilty
Sergio Cisneros, with bandage, pleaded guilty to murder and drew a 35-year prison term for killing Richard Chapa, 38, during a robbery in 2014. The charge was reduced from capital murder.
