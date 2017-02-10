There are on the The Daily Millbury story from 2 min ago, titled Texas Woman Sues Popeyes For Flesh-Eating Screwworms In Rice And Beans. In it, The Daily Millbury reports that:

A Texas woman, Karen Goode, is suing a San Antonio Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen after she claims she was infected with flesh-eating screwworms at the restaurant which began to eat her "alive from the inside-out". Goode filed the lawsuit on February 7, 2017, noting that she was made so ill by the Popeyes rice and beans that she was unable to work, lost her business, her house and her vehicle.

