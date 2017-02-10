Texas Woman Sues Popeyes For Flesh-Ea...

Texas Woman Sues Popeyes For Flesh-Eating Screwworms In Rice And Beans

A Texas woman, Karen Goode, is suing a San Antonio Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen after she claims she was infected with flesh-eating screwworms at the restaurant which began to eat her "alive from the inside-out". Goode filed the lawsuit on February 7, 2017, noting that she was made so ill by the Popeyes rice and beans that she was unable to work, lost her business, her house and her vehicle.

Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#1 4 hrs ago
Disgusting.
barf

United States

#2 3 hrs ago
sounds like a scam. remember the wendys finger chili?
Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#3 2 hrs ago
I don't eat at Popeye's. It's more of a Cajun spicy chicken with red rice and beans.

I eat more vegetarian/vegan, so that kind of place doesn't appeal to me.
