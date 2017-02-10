Texas Public Radio gets serious about downtown San Antonio move
The city of San Antonio and Bexar County could get a major assist in efforts to redevelop San Pedro Creek as Texas Public Radio may have a more formal plan in place as soon as April or May to relocate its operations to part of the Alameda Theater complex on West Houston Street.
