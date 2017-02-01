Texas History Minute: Jose Antonio Navarro dedicated his life to Texas Updated at
The most important legacy one generation leaves for the next is the actions of that generation, as children so closely watch their parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall
|1 hr
|Republican
|49
|San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|TheElectricBanana
|2,476
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Lol
|114
|Roundabout construction in downtown San Antonio...
|5 hr
|LMA0
|1
|Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|Racist
|68
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|Wat
|7,492
|Look at that BEANER biatch...
|23 hr
|Slappy McGee
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC