Texas and Southwest books: Trails, WA...

Texas and Southwest books: Trails, WASPs and a sharpshooting controversy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Trammel's Trace was a smugglers' trail that became an immigration path into Spanish Texas in the early 1800s. "It was an historic corridor connecting travelers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas with the El Camino Real [also known as the Old San Antonio Road] at Nacogdoches," notes the author, Gary L. Pinkerton, who grew up on East Texas land still bearing some of the trail's wagon ruts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roundabout construction in downtown San Antonio... 34 min LMA0 1
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 4 hr Sleeping McGee 113
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 5 hr Morgan 47
Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11) 14 hr Racist 68
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 14 hr Wat 7,492
Look at that BEANER biatch... 19 hr Slappy McGee 3
La tranny from Califas misses little Johnny Da ... 19 hr Heard 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC