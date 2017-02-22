Study: Commuters driving into Austin ...

Study: Commuters driving into Austin face worst traffic in U.S. | Buzzworthy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Rush hour traffic filters through downtown Austin along I-35 looking towards the Riverside overpass and showing the Lady Bird Lake bridges Thursday morning July 16, 2015. RALPH BARRERA/ AMERICAN-STATESMAN If you are sitting in your car, doing zero miles an hour on Interstate 35, and you are thinking that this is the Worst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 39 min HEY STINKY 7,666
The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11) 2 hr curious 78
Professional Transportation, Inc. (Feb '12) 15 hr jimim523 429
Harlandale 16 hr Gotcha 4
Impeach Trump 18 hr mean 18
Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news.... Wed mean 6
Review: Ponce Joe Attorney At Law (Aug '14) Tue ponce is a malice... 7
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC