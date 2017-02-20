Sting showcases versatility, depth an...

Sting showcases versatility, depth and enduring rock power at ACL Live

Every touring artist panders to the city he's performing in, but Sting seemed genuine when he called Austin "the hippest town in America" at the top of his set at ACL Live on Sunday. "I owe a lot to Austin," he said, explaining that an Austin station "LBJ" was the first radio outlet in America to play the Police's single "Roxanne" in 1979.

