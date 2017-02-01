State honors ensembles plan free conc...

State honors ensembles plan free concerts

The best high school symphonic band in Texas will play a free concert Monday in Brownsville before performing next week at the Texas Music Educators Association's annual convention in San Antonio. The Lopez Early College High School Symphonic Band is the best in Texas by virtue of having won a competition that culminated last summer with Lopez being named the 2016 State 6A Honor Band.

