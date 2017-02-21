Shake Shack Descends Upon San Antonio

15 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Shake Shack is slowly taking over Texas as the cult burger chain turns its attentions to a new city: San Antonio . It will be found in the Shearer Hills/Ridgeview neighborhood at 7427 San Pedro Avenue, near the North Star Mall.

