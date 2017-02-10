SAPD: Shots fired in NE Side day care parking lot, gunmen flee
San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot at Northeast Side day care center Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot at Northeast Side day care center Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Mike trin
|1,092
|Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|Schertz resident
|6
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|Brittany920
|90
|I've never met...
|11 hr
|Juanita SLAPPED
|12
|Ice
|15 hr
|DropADime
|2
|Hookup apps?
|15 hr
|Rick grande
|3
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Billdozer
|7,551
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC