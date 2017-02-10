SAPD: Officer injured after drunken d...

SAPD: Officer injured after drunken driver crashes into squad car

11 hrs ago

According to Ofc. Doug Green, a spokesman for the San Antonio Police Department, the officer's vehicle was rear ended by a Chevy Truck around 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 281.

