SAPD: Officer injured after drunken driver crashes into squad car
According to Ofc. Doug Green, a spokesman for the San Antonio Police Department, the officer's vehicle was rear ended by a Chevy Truck around 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 281.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|57 min
|ChrisPhartz
|1,089
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Brittany920
|90
|I've never met...
|2 hr
|Juanita SLAPPED
|12
|Ice
|6 hr
|DropADime
|2
|Hookup apps?
|6 hr
|Rick grande
|3
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|Billdozer
|7,551
|HEB Security Pilot Program: Includes drug sniff...
|16 hr
|Rick grande
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC