San Antonio woman sues over flesh-eating screwworms in Popeyes
File photo of a Popeyes. A San Antonio woman who ate at a local Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is suing the fast-food chain after she claims she unknowingly ingested flesh-eating New World screwworms after eatings its rice and beans.
