San Antonio storm damages 100 buildings, thousands lose power
Severe storms that pushed several tornadoes through parts of Central Texas ripped the roofs from homes and damaged dozens of other houses and apartments in San Antonio and toppled auto-carrier cars of a freight train near Austin, authorities said Monday. A massive line of severe thunderstorms blasted San Antonio and most of south Texas on Sunday night into Monday morning, at one point prompting tornado warnings for some counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 min
|little dick
|1,126
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Non Expert Here
|7,702
|Harlandale
|2 hr
|The Truth
|6
|Harlandale High School
|17 hr
|I know one
|3
|jacky Torres (Aug '14)
|19 hr
|King81
|19
|Impeach Trump
|Fri
|Kenny
|22
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|Fri
|mean
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC