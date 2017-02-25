San Antonio storm damages 100 buildin...

San Antonio storm damages 100 buildings, thousands lose power

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Severe storms that pushed several tornadoes through parts of Central Texas ripped the roofs from homes and damaged dozens of other houses and apartments in San Antonio and toppled auto-carrier cars of a freight train near Austin, authorities said Monday. A massive line of severe thunderstorms blasted San Antonio and most of south Texas on Sunday night into Monday morning, at one point prompting tornado warnings for some counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 min little dick 1,126
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr Non Expert Here 7,702
Harlandale 2 hr The Truth 6
Harlandale High School 17 hr I know one 3
jacky Torres (Aug '14) 19 hr King81 19
Impeach Trump Fri Kenny 22
News Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto... Fri mean 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC