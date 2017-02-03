San Antonio restaurant inspections: February 3, 2017

Taqueria Vallarta #6: 3333 West Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78213 Date: 01/26/2017 Score: 69 Highlights: A half-sealed package of uncooked pork skins was "sitting on a dirty pan filled with a yellowish liquid and dead roaches," employees' opened bag of Funyuns was stored inside the sliding reach-in freezer, refried beans not properly cooled, nacho cheese not kept at correct temperature, prepared foods did not have consume-by dates, no paper towels available at front hand washing sink.

