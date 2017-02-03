San Antonio restaurant inspections: F...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: February 3, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Taqueria Vallarta #6: 3333 West Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78213 Date: 01/26/2017 Score: 69 Highlights: A half-sealed package of uncooked pork skins was "sitting on a dirty pan filled with a yellowish liquid and dead roaches," employees' opened bag of Funyuns was stored inside the sliding reach-in freezer, refried beans not properly cooled, nacho cheese not kept at correct temperature, prepared foods did not have consume-by dates, no paper towels available at front hand washing sink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 3 hr The Reporter 7,495
It's not Mexico wall......it will not be built ... 5 hr Your Daddy 6
News City to consider I-10 restriction: Fast lane wo... (Jul '09) 12 hr Chick 16wheeler 86
Guess who's paying for Mexico border wall 17 hr Insider 53
Any horney grandmas around? (Nov '12) 21 hr Rick 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) Fri christyran1228 41
Why do... Fri mean 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC