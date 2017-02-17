San Antonio restaurant inspections: February 24, 2017
Fajita Express Mexican Grill: 10531 Culebra Road, San Antonio, Texas 78250 Date: 02/17/2017 Score: 66 Highlights: Tortilla container was not clean to sight or touch, inspector observed kitchen staff preparing meals with their bare hands, "deteriorating foam cups" were being used to scoop food in the walk-in cooler, large pot with chicken was stored on the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 min
|Grain O Salt
|7,700
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 min
|xxx
|1,124
|Harlandale High School
|13 hr
|I know one
|3
|Harlandale
|15 hr
|Yes
|5
|jacky Torres (Aug '14)
|15 hr
|King81
|19
|Impeach Trump
|20 hr
|Kenny
|22
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|21 hr
|mean
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC