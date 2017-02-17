San Antonio restaurant inspections: F...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: February 24, 2017

Fajita Express Mexican Grill: 10531 Culebra Road, San Antonio, Texas 78250 Date: 02/17/2017 Score: 66 Highlights: Tortilla container was not clean to sight or touch, inspector observed kitchen staff preparing meals with their bare hands, "deteriorating foam cups" were being used to scoop food in the walk-in cooler, large pot with chicken was stored on the floor.

