San Antonio restaurant inspections: February 17, 2017

Neighbor Mini Mart: 260 Tarasco, San Antonio, Texas 78227 Date: 02/09/2017 Score: 79 Highlights: Eggs and lunch meats not maintained at the correct temperature in the cold hold unit, no hot water available in the establishment, inside of ice machine needs cleaning, no soap or paper towels at hand washing sinks, no Certified Food Manager present at time of inspection.

