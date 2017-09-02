San Antonio restaurant inspections: February 17, 2017
Neighbor Mini Mart: 260 Tarasco, San Antonio, Texas 78227 Date: 02/09/2017 Score: 79 Highlights: Eggs and lunch meats not maintained at the correct temperature in the cold hold unit, no hot water available in the establishment, inside of ice machine needs cleaning, no soap or paper towels at hand washing sinks, no Certified Food Manager present at time of inspection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|family incest (Mar '13)
|29 min
|the little sis
|23
|Deport Phillipinos
|2 hr
|Nurse
|2
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|The Billdozer
|7,588
|Construction in sunrise subdivision
|9 hr
|Neighbor
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|10 hr
|Lol
|120
|Worthless people yes you satx
|11 hr
|Casanova
|23
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC