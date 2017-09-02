San Antonio restaurant inspections: F...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: February 17, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Neighbor Mini Mart: 260 Tarasco, San Antonio, Texas 78227 Date: 02/09/2017 Score: 79 Highlights: Eggs and lunch meats not maintained at the correct temperature in the cold hold unit, no hot water available in the establishment, inside of ice machine needs cleaning, no soap or paper towels at hand washing sinks, no Certified Food Manager present at time of inspection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
family incest (Mar '13) 29 min the little sis 23
Deport Phillipinos 2 hr Nurse 2
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 8 hr The Billdozer 7,588
Construction in sunrise subdivision 9 hr Neighbor 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14) 10 hr Lol 120
Worthless people yes you satx 11 hr Casanova 23
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,964,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC