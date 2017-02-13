San Antonio police responding to standoff situation on West Side

San Antonio police respond to a hostage-turned-standoff situation at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. San Antonio police respond to a hostage-turned-standoff situation at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.