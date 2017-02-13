San Antonio police responding to standoff situation on West Side
San Antonio police respond to a hostage-turned-standoff situation at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. San Antonio police respond to a hostage-turned-standoff situation at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora Street on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|15 min
|Jeff
|51
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 min
|Deport
|1,110
|Who do you support for State House in Texas (Di... (Oct '10)
|18 min
|Karmen
|22
|Texas Woman Sues Popeyes For Flesh-Eating Screw...
|1 hr
|anonymou s
|5
|players club (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Naughty
|24
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Jack
|7,555
|Support Your Local Bandidos Mc (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Yankee transplant
|166
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC