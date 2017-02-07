San Antonio photographer's sites go d...

San Antonio photographer's sites go dark after child porn

Christopher Alexander Reilly leaves the federal courthouse Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 after appearing in court for a bond hearing that was delayed so his attorney can review pretrial documents. The 46-year-old owner of Chris Reilly Photography, faces one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the US attorney's office.

