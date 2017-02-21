San Antonio man indicted in pair of cold case killings

Jose Baldomero Flores III, 30, is accused in the March slaying of Esmeralda Herrera, who was found dead in a fire at her Southwest Side apartment. Jose Baldomero Flores III, 30, is accused in the March slaying of Esmeralda Herrera, who was found dead in a fire at her Southwest Side apartment.

