San Antonio man charged in kidnapping of 2-year-old girl
Demetric Jackson, 38, was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge on Feb. 8, 2017, for taking a 2-year-old girl from a front yard. Demetric Jackson, 38, was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge on Feb. 8, 2017, for taking a 2-year-old girl from a front yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is la tranny from Califas been productive at wo...
|11 min
|Insider
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|52 min
|NeedPhartss
|1,088
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|The Reporter
|7,514
|Worthless people yes you satx
|8 hr
|Rick is a joto
|18
|HEB Security Pilot Program: Includes drug sniff...
|13 hr
|Woof Woof
|3
|I've never met...
|15 hr
|Slappy McGee
|10
|Pledge of allegiance & prayer
|20 hr
|Hispanic
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC