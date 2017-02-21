San Antonio firm under contract for 1...

San Antonio firm under contract for 14 acres near 1604 and I-10

13 hrs ago

Casey Development, a local firm that owns the iHeartMedia headquarters, is under contract to buy 14 acres next to the booming intersection of Loop 1604 and Interstate 10, said Michael Baucum , an attorney for the property's current owner. The property, which has been owned by the Guindi family of Mexico City for decades, is next to the Landmark Centre master-planned community that is being developed at the southeast corner of the intersection.

