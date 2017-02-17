Registration open for BLET's San Antonio regional meeting
Registration is now open for the BLET regional meeting at the Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, June 5-9, 2017. The BLET National Division is planning a meeting filled with educational opportunities and entertaining leisure time activities.
