Records: 63 S.A.-area teachers lost license from TEA probes of...

Using an Austin American-Statesman database built with Texas Education Agency data, mySA.com found 63 San Antonio-area educators lost their teaching certificate after investigations were opened for their supposed involvement in an improper relationship with a student during a six-year time period. A dozen teachers worked in more than one district across the state, including some overlapping in multiple Bexar County districts, records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.