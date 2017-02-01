Rank: Luxury downtown San Antonio hotel named 'best' in Texas

Mokara Hotel & Spa 212 W. Crockett Street Mokara suite About 1,069 a night The 1,200 square-floor suite has two bathrooms including one with a Jacuizzi tub that connects to the bedroom. There is also a private patio, floor-to-ceiling arched windows concealed Murphy bed in the living area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.